Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 346,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,767. The stock has a market cap of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

