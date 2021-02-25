KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 49939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $186,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

