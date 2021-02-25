KeyCorp Comments on TimkenSteel Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $8.45 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

