KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.