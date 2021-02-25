KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.