Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,023 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $71,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,736. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

