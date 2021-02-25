Keybank National Association OH Purchases 14,304 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $122,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $168.07. 1,673,637 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

