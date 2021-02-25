Keybank National Association OH Has $165.62 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $165,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $256.98. 253,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $276.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average of $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

