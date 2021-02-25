Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.61 EPS.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 125,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.