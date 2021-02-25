Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €635.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €597.62 ($703.08).

KER stock opened at €526.30 ($619.18) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €551.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €559.81. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

