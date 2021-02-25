Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA opened at $21.90 on Monday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $169,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.