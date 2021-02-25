KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $70.56. Approximately 8,317,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,606,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

