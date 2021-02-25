KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.KBR also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

KBR stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

