KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

KBR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $73,894,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

