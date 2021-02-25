KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.