Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Kaman stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.