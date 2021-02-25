Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Kaman stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Dividend History for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

