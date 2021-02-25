K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$39.33 Average PT from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBL. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.49. 4,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$386.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.77. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$45.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

