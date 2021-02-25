Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

JE stock opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

