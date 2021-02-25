Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $51.98. 14,968,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 9,478,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

