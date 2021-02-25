Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) alerts:

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.