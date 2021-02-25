Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Company Profile
