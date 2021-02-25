JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TELNY opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

