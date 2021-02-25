Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.60 ($61.88).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €49.75 ($58.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52 week high of €48.70 ($57.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $741.28 million and a P/E ratio of 157.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.21 and its 200 day moving average is €38.19.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

