Joseph W. Logan Sells 23,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $260.68 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

