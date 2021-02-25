Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,188.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($41.65) and last traded at GBX 3,164 ($41.34), with a volume of 672571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,128 ($40.87).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,909 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,522.55.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, for a total transaction of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

