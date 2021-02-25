Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.38.
Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) Company Profile
