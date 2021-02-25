John J. Chadwick Sells 8,538 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 197,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

