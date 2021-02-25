John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $148.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

