JNB Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,238.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.