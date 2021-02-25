JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.98, but opened at C$1.77. JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.