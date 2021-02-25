Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $267.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.