Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $13.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

