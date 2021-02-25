Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

