Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. 888 has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.49.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

