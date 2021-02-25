Jean Claude Farah Sells 28,157 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65.

WU stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

