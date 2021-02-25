Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10,426.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after buying an additional 595,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 737,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.