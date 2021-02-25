JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 16.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.31. 1,267,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 808,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38.

Get JanOne alerts:

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.