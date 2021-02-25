James P. Hackett Purchases 260 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director James P. Hackett purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $10,470.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LZB traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 568,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,307. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

