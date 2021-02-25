James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,433 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

