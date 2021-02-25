James D. Rine Sells 3,247 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $268,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.63 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.