Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.28.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

