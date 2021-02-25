Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Itron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

