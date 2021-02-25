Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.90. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $118.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.