Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $18.85 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Facebook worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.99. 708,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

