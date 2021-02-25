iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 43645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

Get iStar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.