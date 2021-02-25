iStar (NYSE:STAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.82. iStar has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Get iStar alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iStar in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.