Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Up 10.6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares were up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 6,400,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,642,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

The stock has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

