iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,007 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166,260 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

