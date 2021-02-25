iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.23

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

