iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

