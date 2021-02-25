iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 95,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average volume of 11,595 call options.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after acquiring an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

